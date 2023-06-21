Bingham Twp woman dead following crash

BINGHAM TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was found dead in her car following a crash in Bingham Township, according to the Huron County Sheriff.

On Wednesday, June 21 about 9:45 a.m., a passerby reported there was a damaged vehicle in a ditch with a person inside, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

Hanson said a 2016 Ford Escape was found in the south ditch on Popple Road, about half a mile west of Bad Axe Road in Bingham Township.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the car was driving westbound when it drifted across the road and into the ditch, continuing westbound until it hit the culvert, Hanson said.

The woman in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, Hanson said.

Hanson said as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, it is unknown when the crash took place because the ditch was deep and the car was difficult to see.

The sheriff also said it is unknown if the woman had a medical issue that caused the crash to occur.

The crash is still under investigation.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.