The Boardroom in Saginaw closes

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Boardroom, a bistro in Downtown Saginaw inside SVRC Marketplace, announced Tuesday it will now be closed.

The Boardroom started three years ago by SVRC Industries with hopes of offering a unique concept and culinary arts programs for people with disabilities, which helped provide jobs.

The Boardroom shut down for almost a year at the start of the pandemic, with different management and concepts, but through the hardships the restaurant was finding it’s way in the last year, the bistro said In a Facebook post.

The restaurant revamped the menu, found great staff, and offered food and drink for community events. It also hosted live music Thursday through Saturday with one of the only outdoor patio’s on Riverfront Saginaw.

The restaurant thanked customers and community supporters and said the support kept them going, but at this time, it was not enough to maintain.

They are asking the community to keep supporting small businesses in the region.

