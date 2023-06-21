Carrollton Twp. experiencing power outage

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - About 1,500 residents are without power in and around Carrollton Township.

The power outage was first reported to Consumers Energy shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

The estimated time of restoration is 9 p.m., according to its website.

Consumers Energy Spokesperson Tracy Wimmer said the cause of the outage is unknown, but crews are on site working to restore power.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

