Carrollton Twp. experiencing power outage

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - About 1,500 residents are without power in and around Carrollton Township.

The power outage was first reported to Consumers Energy shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

The estimated time of restoration is 9 p.m., according to its website.

Consumers Energy Spokesperson Tracy Wimmer said the cause of the outage is unknown, but crews are on site working to restore power.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

Read next:
MSP: Midland man arrested for child sexually abusive material
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Chamber upset with cancelation of Cornfest
Augusta Jr. Players camp builds character on and off the stage
Tasty Kitchen chicken noodle soup recalled
BCI Foods Inc. is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of chicken noodle soup products.
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
Oceangate Titan Submersible

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Family Fun Fest
Multiple people arrested at family festival
Motorcycle crash
Three people killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
Suspect vehicle
Man arrested following assault, fires, police chase
Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.
‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible

Latest News

Special meeting scheduled after union approves no confidence vote in police chief
Two teens killed, two others injured in crash
Bingham Twp woman dead following crash
Chamber upset with cancelation of Cornfest
Spread Kindness in a Fun and Creative Way