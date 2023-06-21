Chamber upset with cancelation of Cornfest

AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Auburn has canceled the 2023 Cornfest due to a failure to submit the necessary paperwork for the event.

The Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce is upset to receive the news from the city. AIM, the group entrusted by the chamber to manage Cornfest, did not submit the paperwork necessary to the city for the event, the chamber said.

As a result, AIM did not address the city’s concerns about safety, security, parking, and property ownership, the chamber said.

The chamber said it is disappointed in AIM’s mismanagement, as this would have been the 52nd year of the community’s beloved event.

“The city’s concerns regarding permitting stem from a large event that AIM held on property owned jointly by the chamber and Auburn Jaycees last year, July 29, 2022,” the chamber said. “The over 8,000 attendees caused significant safety, security, and parking issues. Further complicating approval, ownership over the property where Cornfest is held has been further complicated by a group of individuals attempting to steal the Chamber of Commerce’s interest in the property upon which Cornfest is held.”

According to the chamber, a local DJ filed a deed that he fraudulently signed as a president pro-tem of the Chamber of Commerce. This shocked the chamber, as it did not authorize the DJ’s action and he did not have the authority to transfer chamber property. This matter is being handled by law enforcement, the chamber said.

The deed indicates the Auburn Jaycees paid $1 for the parcel. The chamber’s legal counsel has written to the president of the local chapter of Jaycees, as well as the Michigan Jaycees. The Jaycees have not responded with any indication they intend to help resolve the ownership issue and transfer, the chamber said.

“The fraudulent transfer creates numerous questions about insurance, liability, and oversight that must be addressed to ensure the community’s safety,” the chamber said.

The chamber is working with law enforcement and legal counsel to clear up the ownership issue, but said it will not be resolved in time to save Cornfest.

However, the chamber does intend to bring the event back to the community in 2024 “better than ever.”

