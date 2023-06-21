Continued sun for Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another beautiful day in the TV5 viewing area and we’ve had a chance to enjoy a sky with minimal smoke!

The same weather pattern continues today and we’ve remained on the warmer, arguably hot side of things with temperatures well into the 80s for most areas this afternoon, with cooler temps near the lakeshore thanks to our persistent east northeasterly wind.

We’re hoping for rain sometime soon and it appears there is at least a glimmer of hope in the 7-Day Forecast. Try not to get too excited this far out, but there’s at least a chance, especially late in the weekend and early next week.

This Evening & Overnight

Just like last evening, we’ll highlight a chance for a spotty shower in the southern half of the viewing area where we may see convering winds meet. The coverage of these showers was so small last night, and we expect more of the same tonight, so you shouldn’t expect to see a shower in your location. But we also want you to know, a few towns may hit the lottery.

Low temperatures are expected to be similar to the last few nights. (WNEM)

Otherwise, expect sunny to mostly sunny skies for much of the area this evening, with temperatures dropping through the 60s and 70s once again, eventually landing in the 50s and 60s for overnight lows.

Winds will remain easterly or northeasterly overnight, remaining 5 to 10 miles per hour or less.

Thursday

Skies on Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny once again, though a few more clouds than the last few days could move into easterly and southeasterly sections toward the end of the daylight period. The chance for a very stray shower late Thursday afternoon and evening seems lower than Tuesday or Wednesday.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s for most, with cooler readings to the east. (WNEM)

Highs wil be on the warm side again tomorrow, with 80s expected inland and 60s and 70s still expected near the water. Winds will still be east northeasterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Skies will likely be somewhat cloudier Thursday night as an area of low pressure to our south inches northward into our region on Friday. We should stay dry most of Thursday night, but showers may become more possible into Friday.

