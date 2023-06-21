Grand Blanc native serves the U.S. Navy’s largest jet base

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Grand Blanc native Tyler Shaber, who has been serving in the United States Navy, will now be serving at the Navy’s largest master jet base.

Petty Officer Third Class Shaber has been serving in the Navy for the last six years. Shaber now serves as an aviation electrician’s mate.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted something different in my life and to advance my career,” said Sharber.

Shaber grew up in Grand Blanc and attended Odyssey High School and graduated in 2014. Shaber said the lessons and skills he learned helped him succeed in the military.

The Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, flies and maintains the F/A 18 Super Hornet, one of the most advanced aircraft in the world. The Hornet takes off and lands on Navy aircraft carriers at sea, where they are capable of air-to-air combat and striking targets on land.

“Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Shaber said the Navy has changed his life and is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my father, Donald, and grandfather, Don,” added Sharber. “Both served in the military previously and encouraged me to join in the first place.”

