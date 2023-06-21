Grants help get fast internet to underserved Michigan communities

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) announced Tuesday recommendations for a grant program to get fast internet to 100,000 unserved locations in the state.

The funding would come from the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant program.

The ROBIN program will provide $238 million in federal funding through the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund to support the deployment to households and businesses.

“The ROBIN Grant Program will provide much-needed funding support for the development and expansion of broadband infrastructure to underserved Michigan communities,” Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) said. “These grant dollars will help make internet more affordable for thousands of Michiganders, allowing them greater access to critical resources such as remote education, telemedicine, and online networking and job searching tools.”

Out of 154 applications, 24 projects submitted by 11 people were selected for the initial grant recommendations. It would connect nearly 106,000 homes, businesses, and institutions in the state. More than $311 million of matching funds have been committed by the 11 applicants to support 24 other projects totaling $578 million.

Project proposals are scored on experience, financial wherewithal, long-term viability and more.

“MIHI is excited to announce the initial recommendations for the ROBIN Grant Program,” Eric Frederick, Michigan’s chief connectivity officer said. “ROBIN is a critical part of Michigan’s broadband expansion plan to the state’s unserved areas and will provide internet service providers and public-private partnerships the funds to develop the broadband infrastructure,” he said.

There is a comment and objection window from June 16 to July 31. To file one, visit the MIHI website.

