Grants help get fast internet to underserved Michigan communities

Thousands of Michigan homes and businesses are getting connected to high-speed internet thanks to a $238 million federal grant.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) announced Tuesday recommendations for a grant program to get fast internet to 100,000 unserved locations in the state.

The funding would come from the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant program.

The ROBIN program will provide $238 million in federal funding through the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund to support the deployment to households and businesses.

“The ROBIN Grant Program will provide much-needed funding support for the development and expansion of broadband infrastructure to underserved Michigan communities,” Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) said. “These grant dollars will help make internet more affordable for thousands of Michiganders, allowing them greater access to critical resources such as remote education, telemedicine, and online networking and job searching tools.”

Out of 154 applications, 24 projects submitted by 11 people were selected for the initial grant recommendations. It would connect nearly 106,000 homes, businesses, and institutions in the state. More than $311 million of matching funds have been committed by the 11 applicants to support 24 other projects totaling $578 million.

Project proposals are scored on experience, financial wherewithal, long-term viability and more.

“MIHI is excited to announce the initial recommendations for the ROBIN Grant Program,” Eric Frederick, Michigan’s chief connectivity officer said. “ROBIN is a critical part of Michigan’s broadband expansion plan to the state’s unserved areas and will provide internet service providers and public-private partnerships the funds to develop the broadband infrastructure,” he said.

There is a comment and objection window from June 16 to July 31. To file one, visit the MIHI website.

Read next:
WATCH: Man in Detroit sets gas station on fire with blowtorch
Detroit police said a clerk was injured with first-degree burns.
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
Titan Submersible
Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kizska speaks against anti-LGBTQ+ bills
He acknowledged his same-sex relationship of 8 years in an Instagram post.
Saginaw Co. Controller fired amid bullying accusations
The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners voted to terminate County Controller Robert Belleman...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Family Fun Fest
Multiple people arrested at family festival
Motorcycle crash
Three people killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
Suspect vehicle
Man arrested following assault, fires, police chase
Generic police lights
Police searching for driver who hit pedestrians, fled
Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.
‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches

Latest News

The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office announced it will get fast internet to underserved...
High speed internet grants for Michigan households
Detroit police said a clerk was injured with first-degree burns.
WATCH: Man in Detroit sets gas station on fire with blowtorch
Detroit police said a clerk was injured with first-degree burns.
Man arrested after setting Detroit gas station on fire
The Boardroom, a bistro in Downtown Saginaw inside SVRC Marketplace, announced Tuesday it will...
The Boardroom at SVRC Marketplace closes