Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kizska speaks against anti-LGBTQ+ bills

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Greta Van Fleet rocker and Frankenmuth native, Josh Kizska, made public on Instagram his 8-year same-sex relationship on Tuesday.

The post said, “These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years,” Kizska said. “Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly,” he added.

He also spoke out against Tennessee’s anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, which is where he now lives.

“Legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love,” Kizska wrote. “It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond,” he continued.

Among the bills in Tennessee, a ban on drag shows on public property or any venue accessible to minors. Another bill allows private schools to prohibit transgender students from playing sports consistent with their gender identity.

Since 2015, Tennessee has passed more anti-LGBTQ+ laws than any other state in the U.S., at 15 total, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Kiszka ended his post by tagging organizations fighting the cause, like Human Rights Campaign and the ACLU.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Family Fun Fest
Multiple people arrested at family festival
Suspect vehicle
Man arrested following assault, fires, police chase
Motorcycle crash
Three people killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
Generic police lights
Police searching for driver who hit pedestrians, fled
Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.
‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches

Latest News

A restaurant in downtown Flint reimagined into a gay bar and safe space for all will officially...
New safe space bar and nightclub opens Wednesday in Flint
A suburban Detroit police officer was charged with assault after video showed him punching a...
Warren, Michigan officer charged in assault on cam
He acknowledged his same-sex relationship of 8 years in an Instagram post.
Greta Van Fleet singer speaks against anti-LGBTQ+ laws
A restaurant in downtown Flint is being transformed into a gay bar and safe space for all...
New safe space bar in Flint set to open Wednesday