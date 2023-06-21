Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kizska speaks against anti-LGBTQ+ bills

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Greta Van Fleet rocker and Frankenmuth native, Josh Kizska, made public on Instagram his 8-year same-sex relationship on Tuesday.

The post said, “These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years,” Kizska said. “Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly,” he added.

He also spoke out against Tennessee’s anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, which is where he now lives.

“Legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love,” Kizska wrote. “It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond,” he continued.

Among the bills in Tennessee, a ban on drag shows on public property or any venue accessible to minors. Another bill allows private schools to prohibit transgender students from playing sports consistent with their gender identity.

Since 2015, Tennessee has passed more anti-LGBTQ+ laws than any other state in the U.S., at 15 total, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Kiszka ended his post by tagging organizations fighting the cause, like Human Rights Campaign and the ACLU.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.