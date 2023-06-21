House passes bills updating Michigan’s hate crime laws

(Sara Schulz, WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A series of bills updating the state’s hate crime laws is now on its way to the Senate for a vote.

The bills passed in the House Tuesday night.

The Michigan Hate Crime Act updates the state’s ethics violation law so that more people fall under its protections. The law would expand to include protections based on sex, sexual orientation, age, gender identity or physical or mental disabilities.

If the Senate passes this legislation, it will head to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk to be signed into law.

