‘It’s been a great job’: Bay City corner drug store closes

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - After more than 100 years in business, a storied mid-Michigan pharmacy is closing on Wednesday, June 21.

The owner of Layerer’s Pharmacy in Bay City said it’s bittersweet because of all the people he’s going to miss.

Wednesday was the last day Cindy Rezler, a clerk at the pharmacy, was able to answer the phone with, “Layerer’s Pharmacy.”

“Oh, it’s very emotional. I’m already a wreck,” she said.

Layerer’s Pharmacy sits on the corner of South Farragut Street and Columbus Avenue. It has been a staple in Bay City for more than 120 years, but this year will be the last.

“It’s been a wonderful experience. I enjoyed every minute of it, and all of the customers we had over the years have been great. I’m going to miss them,” said John Muir, pharmacist and Layerer’s owner.

Muir bought the pharmacy in 1993 and prior to taking ownership, he worked in the store for 20 years. As he reflected on the past 50 years, he said it’s not the business he’ll miss most, but the people.

“The personal experience of meeting with your patients face to face. You can talk to them and give them advice and they ask you questions and you try to answer the questions and steer them the right way on everything,” he explained. “That’s been probably the most enjoyable experience being here.”

Now he is ready to retire. Those who worked with him said it’s been like working with family.

“Forty-seven years that I been here, and the customers have been wonderful. It’s been a great job. It’s not a job like you would have at any other store because we were able to leave and come back, and go see our kids do their honors or whatever, and come back to work. So, it’s been easy to work here,” said Debbie, a pharmacy technician.

Delivery driver Nelson (Skip) Brown said it’s like a family there.

“We’re like a group, we’re like a family here, we always were, and we treat each other like family,” he said.

Rezler became emotional talking about her final day at the business.

“I love all you guys and I’m going to miss all you guys. It’s very emotional for me,” she said. “I mean, a lot of you people are just like my friends and I thank you for coming to our business.”

As for Muir, he said he will cherish the many memories made at the little corner drug store for years to come.

“All of my great memories here, I’ll have to try to remember them in the future - my future years after retirement,” he said.

All of Layerer’s patients’ records will be moved to the Rite Aid on Lafayette Street effective Thursday, June 22.

