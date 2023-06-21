Lafayette Street Bridge to close for maintenance

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City will close for maintenance on Thursday, June 22.

The bridge will close at 7 p.m. so the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) can perform maintenance repairs. The bridge is expected to reopen at midnight.

While the bridge is closed, traffic will be detoured to the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

“This work will allow MDOT’s statewide bridge crew to address immediate maintenance needs on the structure,” MDOT said.

