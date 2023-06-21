Lansing police seek suspect in Tuesday night fatal stabbing

Police have identified the suspect as Corey O’Rourke.
Corey O’Rourke
Corey O’Rourke(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened Tuesday night in Lansing’s Old Everett Neighborhood.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to a residence located near the intersection of Glendale and Wildwood avenues just before 8:45 p.m., where they found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe the stabbing was a random act and have identified the suspect as Corey O’Rourke. He is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 145 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has seen Corey O’Rourke or has any information is urged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Family Fun Fest
Multiple people arrested at family festival
Motorcycle crash
Three people killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
Suspect vehicle
Man arrested following assault, fires, police chase
Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.
‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches
Auburn Cornfest
Chamber upset with cancelation of Cornfest

Latest News

Lafayette Street Bridge to close for maintenance
State debt scam letter circulating; residents beware
Next court date set for former Genesee Co. clerk
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, June 21
Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) and Covenant HealthCare announced a new partnership on...
SVSU, Covenant HealthCare providing higher education opportunities