Lansing police seek suspect in Tuesday night fatal stabbing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened Tuesday night in Lansing’s Old Everett Neighborhood.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to a residence located near the intersection of Glendale and Wildwood avenues just before 8:45 p.m., where they found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe the stabbing was a random act and have identified the suspect as Corey O’Rourke. He is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 145 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has seen Corey O’Rourke or has any information is urged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

