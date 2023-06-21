Lions unveil alternate helmets that pay respect to the Motor City

DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Lions and grit go hand-in-hand. The same goes for muscle cars and the Motor City. All of that came together Wednesday afternoon as the Lions unveiled their alternate helmet for the 2023-24 season, the 90th season for the team.

In a 30-second video posted to the team’s social media channels, the Honolulu blue and silver combined with dark steel donned the vintage Ford Mustang Mach 1, the jacket worn by an unknown driver, the setting outside of Ford Field, and the helmet.

start your engines pic.twitter.com/aHOUjl9VQ0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

Here’s a breakdown of what the new design means according to the team website:

The shell color is one never before worn in the NFL, symbolizing the future

The helmet will only be worn with the team’s all-gray alternate uniform

The classic logo pays tribute to the club’s heritage, celebrating the team’s 90th season

The facemask is in the Lions’ signature ‘Detroit gray’

The helmets will be worn for home games on October 30 in a week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and for a week 18 meeting with the Minnesota Vikings.

Players first saw the design back in April at the team’s training facility in Allen Park. The full design was unveiled to fans and the media on Wednesday. Reactions from players and head coach Dan Campbell can be seen on the team’s Instagram.

See a gallery of the new design HERE.

The Detroit Lions kick off the 2023-24 regular season on WILX as they travel to Kansas City for a meeting with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

