Local distributor breaks ground on new warehouse

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - John P. O’Sullivan Distributing broke ground on a new 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Grand Blanc Township on Tuesday, June 21.

John P. O’Sullivan is a local, family-owned distributor with over 100 beverage brands in its portfolio given to businesses all across mid-Michigan.

The facility’s president and CEO, Joanie O’Sullivan-Butler, was joined by Grand Blanc Township and Flint and Genesee Chamber officials. The new facility will replace the company’s Flint Township warehouse and will help the company accommodate a growing roster of suppliers, continue creating job opportunities, and support communities it serves. It will house alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

“We currently have 130 people employed for us and we hope to expand that and hire more drivers, more warehouse workers as well as more office and administrative support,” O’Sullivan-Butler said. “We also wanted to be located right on the highway because we service 11 counties so this highway exposure and being close to I-75 is really huge for us,” she added.

The site is going up in Enterprise Park off Baldwin Road.

