Michigan residents warned of aggressive mail scam

The letter aggressively threatens to seize bank accounts, vehicles, business assets and homes if the debt is not paid.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and State Treasury are warning residents of a mail scam.

According to authorities, victims will receive a letter that claims they have an overdue state debt and need to immediately call a toll-free number. The letter aggressively threatens to seize bank accounts, vehicles, business assets and homes if the debt is not paid.

“The state of Michigan works collaboratively with individuals to find solutions to their outstanding state debts,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “If you receive an aggressive and threatening letter, please contact us through a verified phone number so we can log the scam and talk about options.”

More information can be found on the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency website.

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn Cornfest
Chamber upset with cancellation of Cornfest
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Two teens killed, two others injured in crash
Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.
‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches
Jermaine Edenburn
Police looking for homicide suspect

Latest News

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is sharing thoughts before the one-year anniversary of Roe v Wade...
Michigan after Dobbs: Gov. Whitmer outlines plans for reproductive rights
The annual fundraiser is one the "wildest" adult fundraisers in the area.
Brew at the Zoo returns to Saginaw Children's Zoo Thursday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation repealing Michigan's 1931 law banning...
Michigan after Dobbs: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shares outline
Police looking for homicide suspect
83-year-old Bingham Twp woman dead following crash