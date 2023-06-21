Michigan residents warned of aggressive mail scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and State Treasury are warning residents of a mail scam.

According to authorities, victims will receive a letter that claims they have an overdue state debt and need to immediately call a toll-free number. The letter aggressively threatens to seize bank accounts, vehicles, business assets and homes if the debt is not paid.

“The state of Michigan works collaboratively with individuals to find solutions to their outstanding state debts,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “If you receive an aggressive and threatening letter, please contact us through a verified phone number so we can log the scam and talk about options.”

More information can be found on the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency website.

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

