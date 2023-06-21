MSP: Midland man arrested for child sexually abusive material

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – A Midland man has been arrested for the possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material.

Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force made the announcement on Wednesday, June 21.

MSP said Timothy George Maxwell, 31 of Midland, was arrested following an investigation where digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation began after police learned Maxwell was viewing and sharing files of child sexually abusive material online, MSP said.

Maxwell was charged with one count of distributing child sexually abusive material and one count of possessing child sexually abusive material.

He was arraigned on Wednesday, June 7.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit is encouraging parents to talk to their children about using the internet safely. Resources for parents can be found at https://www.missingkids.org/ and https://www.michiganicac.com/.

If you have information about possible child sexual exploitation, you can report it at https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline.

