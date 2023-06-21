Natural gas training facility opens in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy leaders, Flint City leaders, and Michigan State Utility Workers (MSUWC) celebrated the opening of a new state-of-the-art natural gas facility in Flint.

On Tuesday, June 21 Flint Gas City had its grand opening. It is an immersive training center for hundreds of Consumers Energy employees who build and operate natural gas.

“We are committed to building the workforce of the future to ensure we safely and reliably deliver natural gas to our customers, and this world-class facility is a tangible representation of that commitment,” said LeeRoy Wells Jr., senior vice president of operations for Consumers Energy. “We are deeply grateful for our partnerships with the MSUWC and the city of Flint to bring this project to fruition and look forward to seeing the impact it will have and the workforce it will grow for years to come.”

Consumers and MSUWC partnered to develop the $10 million facility, which will immerse trainees in the day-to-day duties a natural gas worker encounters on the job.

“Flint Gas City is a great example of how the partnership between Consumers Energy and the Utility Workers Union is working to provide safe, best-in-class training to all of our members who keep the public safe and provide exceptional service to our customers,” said Craig Wright, president of the Michigan State Utility Workers Council.

Consumers Energy said this first-of-its-kind site gives natural gas workers the training and practice scenarios they will experience in a real-world setting.

“At Consumers Energy safety for our customers and our employees is one of our top priorities, and the training we’re able to provide with this facility will help ensure we’re able to continue delivering on that goal,” said Josh Sturgis, one of the instructors at Flint Gas City.

