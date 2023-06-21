Natural gas training facility opens in Flint

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy leaders, Flint City leaders, and Michigan State Utility Workers (MSUWC) celebrated the opening of a new state-of-the-art natural gas facility in Flint.

On Tuesday, June 21 Flint Gas City had its grand opening. It is an immersive training center for hundreds of Consumers Energy employees who build and operate natural gas.

“We are committed to building the workforce of the future to ensure we safely and reliably deliver natural gas to our customers, and this world-class facility is a tangible representation of that commitment,” said LeeRoy Wells Jr., senior vice president of operations for Consumers Energy. “We are deeply grateful for our partnerships with the MSUWC and the city of Flint to bring this project to fruition and look forward to seeing the impact it will have and the workforce it will grow for years to come.”

Consumers and MSUWC partnered to develop the $10 million facility, which will immerse trainees in the day-to-day duties a natural gas worker encounters on the job.

“Flint Gas City is a great example of how the partnership between Consumers Energy and the Utility Workers Union is working to provide safe, best-in-class training to all of our members who keep the public safe and provide exceptional service to our customers,” said Craig Wright, president of the Michigan State Utility Workers Council.

Consumers Energy said this first-of-its-kind site gives natural gas workers the training and practice scenarios they will experience in a real-world setting.

“At Consumers Energy safety for our customers and our employees is one of our top priorities, and the training we’re able to provide with this facility will help ensure we’re able to continue delivering on that goal,” said Josh Sturgis, one of the instructors at Flint Gas City.

Read Next:
WATCH: Man in Detroit sets gas station on fire with blowtorch
Detroit police said a clerk was injured with first-degree burns.
GRAPHIC: Officer charged with assault after video shows him punching man
A suburban Detroit police officer was charged with assault after video showed him punching a...
‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches
Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.
Three people killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
Motorcycle crash

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Family Fun Fest
Multiple people arrested at family festival
Motorcycle crash
Three people killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
Suspect vehicle
Man arrested following assault, fires, police chase
Generic police lights
Police searching for driver who hit pedestrians, fled
Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.
‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches

Latest News

The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office announced it will get fast internet to underserved...
Grants help get fast internet to underserved Michigan communities
The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office announced it will get fast internet to underserved...
High speed internet grants for Michigan households
Detroit police said a clerk was injured with first-degree burns.
WATCH: Man in Detroit sets gas station on fire with blowtorch
Detroit police said a clerk was injured with first-degree burns.
Man arrested after setting Detroit gas station on fire