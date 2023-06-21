New safe space bar in Flint set to open Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A restaurant in downtown Flint reimagined into a gay bar and safe space for all will officially open Wednesday, June 21.

The District, known as 501 Bar and Grill at 500 Saginaw Street, will open the nightclub portion at 9 p.m. Phil Shatlz, the owner, told TV5 his dream is now a reality.

“My wife and I are very excited about opening up The District. We’ve been trying to do this for the last 7 years but never had the right location, management, and opportunity,” Shaltz said. “We now have a space and talent to drive this location to a successful opening night Wednesday. Downtown is a perfect place to provide a safe space for all. We hope all aspects of the community will come out to support this unique concept,” he added.

The “Wednes-gay Comes Back” event at Brush Park in Flint is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and The District will pick up the after party from there. This is a 18-and-up event.

The District will offer the same menu as 501 Bar and Grill for lunch and dinner. It will also add a nightclub menu for after 9 p.m., Shaltz said. The kitchen for that will be open Thursdays until midnight, and Fridays and Saturdays until 1 a.m.

The District is also the official after party for Flint Pride in the Park on Saturday, June 24.

