Next court date set for former Genesee Co. clerk

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason is due back in court in August.

Gleason, who is accused of illegally contributing to legal defense funds, appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, June 20.

During a press conference on May 17, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said more than 20 people in the community have been impacted my Gleason’s alleged illegal actions.

Related: Former Genesee Co. Clerk facing 10 criminal charges

Gleason turned himself in on Thursday, May 18 and has been arraigned on charges related to campaign fund violations, to which he pleaded not guilty.

He is due back in court on Aug. 1.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.