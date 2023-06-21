Next court date set for former Genesee Co. clerk

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason is due back in court in August.

Gleason, who is accused of illegally contributing to legal defense funds, appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, June 20.

During a press conference on May 17, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said more than 20 people in the community have been impacted my Gleason’s alleged illegal actions.

Related: Former Genesee Co. Clerk facing 10 criminal charges

Gleason turned himself in on Thursday, May 18 and has been arraigned on charges related to campaign fund violations, to which he pleaded not guilty.

He is due back in court on Aug. 1.

Read next:
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
ARCHIVO - Esta foto sin fechar suministrada por OceanGate Expeditions en junio de 2021 muestra...
Lafayette Street Bridge to close for maintenance
There is a traffic alert.
State debt scam letter circulating; residents beware
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
WATCH: Man in Detroit sets gas station on fire with blowtorch
Detroit police said a clerk was injured with first-degree burns.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Family Fun Fest
Multiple people arrested at family festival
Motorcycle crash
Three people killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
Suspect vehicle
Man arrested following assault, fires, police chase
Generic police lights
Police searching for driver who hit pedestrians, fled
Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.
‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches

Latest News

There is a traffic alert.
Lafayette Street Bridge to close for maintenance
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, June 21
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
State debt scam letter circulating; residents beware
Flint City Gas
Natural gas training facility opens in Flint