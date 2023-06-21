Saginaw Co. controller fired amid bullying accusations

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners voted to terminate County Controller Robert Belleman amid accusations from current and past county employees.

It was a packed house inside the County Commission chambers Tuesday evening, June 20 as current and former county employees spoke against Belleman.

This was the result of complaints made by Joshua Brown, the head of the county’s IT Department.

“You have a bully sitting amongst you someone who harasses, belittles, and destroys the confidence of everyone he comes in contact with. And that person is Robert Belleman,” Brown said.

Brown and other county officials spoke against Belleman, describing a toxic work environment.

Brown said he was the target of months of disciplinary actions and suspensions as a way to have him terminated.

“What the controller says and what he does, and frankly the way he treats people within this organization versus outside of it are very different,” said Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Guerra.

Speakers described instances of bullying behavior, low employee morale, fraud, and harassment.

“It was evident, Robert displayed a consistent pattern of demeaning and degrading of women who possess a greater knowledge or experience than him,” said Tricia Barnes, a former Saginaw County employee. “I must bring to your attention to the issue of being sexually harassed and assaulted within the shelter. When I reported these incidents to Robert, he neglected to take any action leaving me feeling unheard and helpless.”

Board members initially voted to place Belleman on paid administrative leave and to conduct an independent investigation into the nearly 20 complaints brought up during the meeting, including Brown’s.

However, after a recess, board members returned, rescinding their vote and ultimately deciding to fire Belleman.

TV5′s Ravyin Bleu, who was at the meeting Tuesday night, reported as people addressed commission members, there was a sense that the issues with Belleman had been going on for years and that nothing was being done about it until now.

Guerra said staff within the Saginaw County governmental center didn’t speak up because they were afraid of Belleman seeking revenge.

