Special meeting scheduled after union approves no confidence vote in police chief

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A special Burton City Council meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, June 22 after the police union unanimously approved a vote of no confidence in its police chief.

The Burton Command Officers Group (BCOG) with the Police Officers Labor Council (POLC) submitted a formal notification to the city council after their vote regarding Burton Police Chief Brian Ross on Monday, June 19.

BCOG said they are disappointed by Ross’ leadership, saying he has broken their trust and confidence under his leadership and morale has “plummeted to depths that we have not seen before.”

Additionally, the group said they have witnessed several instances of “questionable decision making,” such as changes and reductions to field training program for new officers. This has caused tensions and distrust claiming the chief’s decisions “decreased safety and increased liability.”

More recently, the union stated there have been allegations against Ross from several sources inside the police department, one of which was a formal complaint filed against Ross by an employee about a sexually inappropriate comment he made in front of a female subordinate and a male command officer. The complaint launched an investigation in which the union claims witnessing officers were met with resistance and accusations and some were not called into the investigation for their statements.

“These examples represent only a fraction of the issues BCOG has with Ross’ leadership,” the union said.

In regard to the field training program changes, Ross said in a statement:

To keep and maintain officers, myself and Mayor Duane Haskins secured a significant raise to bring the officers to parity. Due to the number of new officers, the field training program had to be modified. The new officers were being trained by officers that had less than two years of seniority; this is not ideal. I changed the process to have the Sergeants train the new officers in their final phase of training. I also allowed those with previous police experience to be removed from training early if they have proven their ability to be on solo patrol.

In regard to the sexual harassment complaint, Ross said prior to the complaint against him, a female officer made a complaint about sexual harassment to a command officer who didn’t take it seriously nor address it properly. In his statement he said:

I stood up for this officer and affirmed her complaint to help ensure the complaint was addressed properly. The command officer still disregarded her complaint and then filed his own complaint on her and myself for sexual harassment. The command officer added several other charges to his complaint, including a complaint on a second minority female. An investigation was conducted by an impartial outside entity. The investigation cleared myself and the female officers of any wrongdoing. While the allegations were false, they had already spread throughout the department and across the county.

Ross also said in regards to the investigation into himself, the investigator discovered actions of command staff that needed to be investigated and there is currently an ongoing investigation by the impartial outside entity.

“The command union is in contract negotiations. That, along with the possibility of discipline, has provoked the union to issue the letter of no confidence,” Ross said. “I expect the officers’ union to show solidarity with the command union and submit their own letter soon.”

Ross went on to say employees have the right to a harassment-free workplace and equal treatment no matter their age, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or creed.

“I will continue to fight for all of the employees no matter the attacks that I have endured, and may continue to endure,” he said.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Burton City Hall on Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to cover this story.

