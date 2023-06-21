State debt scam letter circulating; residents beware

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan residents and businesses with outstanding state debts should be on alert for scam letters that are coming through the U.S. Postal Service.

The warning came from Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) Director Julia Dale and State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks on Wednesday, June 21.

“It’s important for businesses to recognize when they are receiving legitimate correspondence from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and when to be suspicious,” Dale said. “Employers face many obstacles every day. Falling victim to an attempt to steal hard-earned income should not be one of them. The UIA urges employers or third-party administrators to contact the agency if they have any suspicions about letters they receive asking for payment.”

Dale said “bad actors” are using questionable documents to try and scam money from residents or businesses.

The scam letter states the recipient has an overdue state debt and requests they call a toll-free number immediately to resolve the outstanding balance, the state said, adding the letter aggressively threatens to seize property, which includes bank accounts, cars, real estate, cash, etc. if the balance is not paid.

The state said the letter appears to be credible because it includes personal information which is obtained directly from the internet and public records. The goal of the scam letter is to trick the recipient into making a payment to a criminal.

“It is disheartening to see the lengths scammers will go to make a quick buck from Michigan residents,” Eubanks said. “The state of Michigan works collaboratively with individuals to find solutions to their outstanding state debts. If you receive an aggressive and threatening letter, please contact us through a verified phone number so we can log the scam and talk about options.”

The Michigan Department of Treasury, which functions as the state’s collections agency, and the UIA correspond with residents and businesses through official letters sent through the U.S. Postal Service that use a state of Michigan letterhead.

The state offers the following details for residents and businesses to look out for when receiving a letter from the Department of Treasury and UIA:

Treasury’s letters include both the names of the governor and state treasurer;

Treasury’s letters provide several options to resolve an outstanding debt and outline taxpayer rights;

UIA’s letters embody both the names of the governor and the director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) - the UIA is a part of LEO;

Official letters from the unemployment agency will include information about how to protest and appeal payment determinations; and

The UIA also posts correspondence to an employer’s Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) account. If an employer has questions about their account, a payment, or their balance, they should contact UIA by calling 1-855-484-2636.



Any business that is unsure about correspondence that looks official and requests direct unemployment insurance payments should call the UIA’s Office of Employer Ombudsman at 1-855-484-2636.

Individuals who receive a scam letter or have questions about their state debts should call the Treasury’s Collections Service Center at 1-517-636-5265. A customer service representative can log the scam, as well as verify outstanding state debts and provide payment options.

Attempts at fraud or identity theft can also be reported through an employer’s MiWAM account.

