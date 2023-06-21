Staying warm for the first day of summer!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The first day of summer will be welcomed with very fitting weather for summer! We’ll stay warm with a lot of sun and a small pop-up shower in our southern row of counties this afternoon (nearly identical to Tuesday).

Heading towards the end of the week and the weekend, we’re continuing to track shower chances. We’re still cautiously optimistic about seeing some rain, but as of this morning not much has changed. The chances for showers in our TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast have remained the same, take a look! Currently, the best chance of showers during the Friday through Monday stretch still currently looks to land around Sunday into Monday.

Today (First Day of Summer!)

Out the door most of our temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll make our way right back up to around 80 degrees at noon, then with lower to middle 80s for our afternoon high temperatures. The high temperature map below sure looks familiar, like the last few days! We’ll hold a northeast wind today at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday sees highs in the lower to middle 80s. (WNEM)

Like Tuesday, a pop-up shower or two is possible in our southern row of counties. This will be from the heating of the day, combined with a wind convergence zone. The northeast wind mentioned above is expected to clash with a more southeasterly wind coming from southeastern Michigan. If a shower does pop-up, it will be highly localized (down to only a mile or two), so some residents will be more lucky than others. Additionally, the dry ground is going to give any rain a tough time to soak in. So while it will temporarily wet things down, it’s not expected to soak into the ground much at all.

Wednesday afternoon could see a pop-up shower in our southern row of counties. (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly clear skies will take over again tonight with lows around 60 degrees. The wind will slightly shift more to the east with a speed of 5 to 10 mph. Expect tonight to be nearly identical to Tuesday night!

Wednesday night sees lows falling into the middle 50s to lower 60s. (WNEM)

Thursday

The day will start off with more sun before clouds start migrating in from the south. We’ll call it a variably cloudy day as we’re expecting roughly equal periods of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, only in the lower 80s, mostly just due to a bit more cloud coverage. An east northeast wind will pick up to 10 to 15 mph during the day.

Thursday will see highs slightly cooler than Wednesday. (WNEM)

Shower Chances Returning End of Week

We’re continuing to watch for rain chances at the end of the week and over the weekend as the jet stream pattern starts breaking down with the Rex Block going away. Starting with Friday, a low is expected to stay to the south of Mid-Michigan, but it could move just far enough north where we are grazed by the showers on the northern end of it. We’re keeping a small chance there for now, it’s currently looking like the Thumb and our southeastern zones have the best chance at seeing a few showers in the afternoon. Stay tuned for updates on this as we’re almost into our high-resolution model window for Friday, which will allow us to narrow down timing and rain coverage even more.

Into the weekend, Saturday is the day where we could possibly see rain chances completely eliminated from the forecast. Overall, it’ll be a mainly dry day with very small chances for a few showers.

Sunday and Monday is where showers could still possibly move into Mid-Michigan as a low pressure system and cold front move through. The timing of this will all depend on how quickly the Rex Block breaks down, but signs are still currently pointing towards showers Sunday evening into Monday. This will also see more adjustments through the coming days, but know there is still a chance there! Certainly any rain will be good for Mid-Michigan. Stay tuned for more updates!

