SVSU, Covenant HealthCare providing higher education opportunities

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) and Covenant HealthCare announced a new partnership on Wednesday, June 21.

The partnership aims to bolster the talent pool in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

“Healthcare is one of those areas that we know the need is there,” said George Grant Jr., the president of SVSU.

SVSU and Covenant HealthCare have partnered to provide higher education opportunities for Covenant employees.

“We’re working together to find ways for people to get their degree,” Grant said.

This includes bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, and certifications. Covenant employees who enroll in a program at SVSU may be eligible for reduced tuition fees from the university and tuition reimbursement from Covenant HealthCare.

“There’s tremendous pressure on hospitals right now, right? And the single most important thing that we are looking at is the attraction and retention of talent here in this organization. So, we have to have the right skilled individuals in the various areas that we support at Covenant to do the work that needs to be accomplished which is extraordinary care for the Great Lakes Bay Region,” said Covenant HealthCare CEO and President Beth Charlton.

Covenant HealthCare is one of the largest employers in the Great Lakes Bay Region, employing people in a wide range of professions. SVSU offers pathways to more than 35 of those “hot jobs.”

Jill Jarvis, who is a nurse at Covenant, said she has been waiting over 20 years for an opportunity like this.

“I am proud and excited and a little nervous to say that I’ll be returning in the fall to work on my master’s in nursing at Saginaw Valley,” Jarvis said.

Under the agreement, more than 4,000 Covenant employees would be eligible for a reduced tuition rate at SVSU.

The tuition agreement goes into effect this upcoming fall semester.

