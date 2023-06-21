Tasty Kitchen chicken noodle soup recalled

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – BCI Foods Inc. is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of Tasty Kitchen chicken noodle soup products because they were not presented for import reinspection.

The USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) said the following products have been recalled:

  • 10.5-ounce cans of Tasty Kitchen Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup (Product of Canada) with a best before date of Nov. 7, 2024.
  • 10.5-ounce cans of Tasty Kitchen Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup with 45 percent less sodium (Product of Canada) with best before dates of Nov. 1, 2024 and Nov. 9, 2024.
BCI Foods Inc. is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of chicken noodle soup products.
BCI Foods Inc. is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of chicken noodle soup products.(USDA)

The FSIS said the recalled products have “EST. 142″ printed on the can.

The products were distributed in Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee, and California, the FSIS said, adding there have been no confirmed reactions due to the recalled products.

The FSIS is urging people with these products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Marco De Palma, the vice president of sales for BCI Food Inc. at 450-796-3210.

Read next:
Two teens killed, two others injured in crash
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Bay City bakery celebrates first day of summer with hot dogs
Barney's BakeHouse Bakery
Special meeting scheduled after union approves no confidence vote in police chief
Burton Police Department car.
Chamber upset with cancelation of Cornfest
Auburn Cornfest

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Family Fun Fest
Multiple people arrested at family festival
Motorcycle crash
Three people killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
Suspect vehicle
Man arrested following assault, fires, police chase
Generic police lights
Police searching for driver who hit pedestrians, fled
Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.
‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches

Latest News

Bay City bakery celebrates first day of summer with hot dogs
Barney's BakeHouse Bakery
Bay City bakery celebrates first day of summer with hot dogs
Auburn Cornfest
Chamber upset with cancelation of Cornfest
Burton Police Department car.
Special meeting scheduled after union approves no confidence vote in police chief