Tasty Kitchen chicken noodle soup recalled

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – BCI Foods Inc. is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of Tasty Kitchen chicken noodle soup products because they were not presented for import reinspection.

The USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) said the following products have been recalled:

10.5-ounce cans of Tasty Kitchen Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup (Product of Canada) with a best before date of Nov. 7, 2024.

10.5-ounce cans of Tasty Kitchen Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup with 45 percent less sodium (Product of Canada) with best before dates of Nov. 1, 2024 and Nov. 9, 2024.

BCI Foods Inc. is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of chicken noodle soup products. (USDA)

The FSIS said the recalled products have “EST. 142″ printed on the can.

The products were distributed in Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee, and California, the FSIS said, adding there have been no confirmed reactions due to the recalled products.

The FSIS is urging people with these products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Marco De Palma, the vice president of sales for BCI Food Inc. at 450-796-3210.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.