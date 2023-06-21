Two teens killed, two others injured in crash

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured in a crash in Shiawassee County on Monday.

It happened about 10 p.m. on Colby Lake Road near Winegar Road.

A 16-year-old boy was driving a 2003 Ford pickup when he lost control and crashed into a ditch before catching fire, Michigan State Police said.

The driver and a 13-year-old boy, who was in the backseat, died from their injuries. A 16-year-old male passenger and a 15-year-old female passenger were injured and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

All of the teenagers were from Laingsburg, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

