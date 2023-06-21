Vernon lone former Red Wing in Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

Maybe it was his role in 'Fight Night at The Joe' that sealed the deal.
Goaltender Mike Vernon is the lone Red Wing representing Detroit in the Hockey Hall of Fame...
Goaltender Mike Vernon is the lone Red Wing representing Detroit in the Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2023. For the 1996-97 season, Vernon won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Red Wings won the Stanley Cup, their first in 42 seasons.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORONTO (WILX) - The Hockey Hall of Fame and Museum revealed the members of the Class of 2023 Wednesday with a goaltender from the Detroit Red Wings’ legendary season representing the city.

Mike Vernon will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November. Joining him in the player category are two fellow goaltenders - Tom Barrasso and Henrik Lundqvist - as well as Caroline Ouellette and Pierre Turgeon. In the builder category, Pierre Lacroix and Ken Hitchcock will be enshrined in the hall.

Hockey Hall of Fame has wrong number for Barrasso in ‘Call from the Hall’ featuring ‘hat trick of goalies’

Other notable players who spent time in Detroit and were eligible for the 2023 induction included Ray Whitney, Jimmy Howard, Curtis Joseph, Pat Verbeek, Mathieu Schneider, Steve Duchesne, Chris Osgood, and Henrik Zetterberg.

Vernon started his career in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta after the Flames drafted him with their third-round pick, 56th overall, at the 1981 NHL Entry Draft in Montreal. He was traded to Detroit in 1994. It was with the Red Wings that Vernon won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs as Detroit won its first Stanley Cup championship in 42 years.

Maybe it was his role in ‘Fight Night at The Joe’ that sealed the deal.

The year is 1997, and Vernon is spending the season as the backup goaltender to Chris Osgood. The previous season, Osgood and Vernon had shared the William M. Jennings Trophy as the goaltending duo on a team with the fewest goals against average. However, it was on March 26, 1997 when Vernon won his 300th game - a game most Detroit fans fondly remember as ‘Fight Night at The Joe’ for the legendary brawl between the Wings and the Colorado Avalanche.

The fight saw Vernon square up with fellow Canadian goaltending legend Patrick Roy. Vernon and Roy had some history, as in the 1986 season, Vernon led the Calgary Flames to the Stanley Cup Final where they ultimately fell to the Montreal Canadiens and a rookie Roy.

The Hockey Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Toronto, Ontario. More information on the Class of 2023 can be found here.

