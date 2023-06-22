$100K reward offered for information on woman’s murder

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A family is still looking for answers more than a year after their loved one was killed.

Megan Lynne Drumhiller was found dead at a home on Ridgeland Drive in Carrollton Township in January 2022 during a wellness check.

Megan Drumhiller
Megan Drumhiller(Courtesy photo)

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office discussed new evidence at a press conference on Thursday, June 22. The evidence points towards homicide as the cause of death.

“I am announcing a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and successful conviction of Megan’s killer,” said Tim Drumhiller, Megan’s father.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office.

