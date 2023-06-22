Bay City Polish festival kicks off

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The St. Stan’s Polish Festival kicked off on Thursday, June 22.

The polka music was blasting and the beer tent was hopping in Bay City on Thursday.

For those looking to indulge in a few brewskis, drink tickets this year are $5 instead of $6.

For the younger crowd, there are new carnival rides, and best of all, the festival is for a good cause.

“We support youth sports. We buy like football helmets, baseball bats whatever. People come to us for all that. All the funds go to that. We also support academics. We give out scholarships,” said Ron Jablonski, the St. Stan’s Athletic Club president.

You can head to St. Stan’s through Sunday, June 25.

There’s plenty planned, and you can find more information about the festival here.

