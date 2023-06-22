Bay City Polish festival kicks off

The St. Stan’s Polish Festival kicked off on Thursday, June 22.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The St. Stan’s Polish Festival kicked off on Thursday, June 22.

The polka music was blasting and the beer tent was hopping in Bay City on Thursday.

For those looking to indulge in a few brewskis, drink tickets this year are $5 instead of $6.

For the younger crowd, there are new carnival rides, and best of all, the festival is for a good cause.

“We support youth sports. We buy like football helmets, baseball bats whatever. People come to us for all that. All the funds go to that. We also support academics. We give out scholarships,” said Ron Jablonski, the St. Stan’s Athletic Club president.

You can head to St. Stan’s through Sunday, June 25.

There’s plenty planned, and you can find more information about the festival here.

Read next:
Michigan Senate passes bills to end child marriage
State lawmakers in Lansing are considering a series of gun control bills that could be voted on...
Saginaw Fire Battalion Chief to retire after 26 years of service
Battalion Chief Scott Yaw will be retiring soon.
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Oceangate Titan Submersible
‘I miss you’: Family seeking answers on daughter’s murder
Megan Drumhiller

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn Cornfest
Chamber upset with cancellation of Cornfest
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Two teens killed, two others injured in crash
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Flushing Twp homicide suspect in custody

Latest News

Bay City Polish festival kicks off
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, June 22
Petition filed to recall Flint Councilman Eric Mays
Michigan Senate passes bills to end child marriage