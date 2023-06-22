Boil water advisory issued for some Gladwin residents

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for some Gladwin residents.

Residents who live south of Grout Street between State Street and Bowery Avenue are under a boil water advisory until Saturday afternoon, the city said.

Any questions can be directed to the city of Gladwin.

Read next:
$100K reward offered for information on woman’s murder
Megan Drumhiller
Consumers Energy warns about new online scams
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Laingsburg community rallies behind families impacted by crash that killed 2 teens
Laingsburg community rallies behind families impacted by crash that killed 2 teens
‘It’s ridiculous’: Residents respond to Cornfest cancellation
Residents in Auburn are not happy with the city after the 52nd Annual Cornfest was canceled...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn Cornfest
Chamber upset with cancellation of Cornfest
Two teens killed, two others injured in crash
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Jermaine Edenburn
Police looking for homicide suspect
Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.
‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches

Latest News

Eric Mays
Petition filed to recall Flint Councilman Eric Mays
Northbound I-75/U.S. 10 ramp closes Sunday
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, June 22
Megan Drumhiller
$100K reward offered for information on woman’s murder