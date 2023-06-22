Boil water advisory issued for some Gladwin residents

GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for some Gladwin residents.

Residents who live south of Grout Street between State Street and Bowery Avenue are under a boil water advisory until Saturday afternoon, the city said.

Any questions can be directed to the city of Gladwin.

