Brew at the Zoo returns to Saginaw Children’s Zoo

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Children’s Zoo’s annual adult fundraiser, Brew at the Zoo, is set to return Thursday, June 22.

It is the “wildest” adult fundraiser in town, according to the zoo. This year, the event will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Saginaw Children’s Zoo Carousel.

You are encouraged to gather your friends and other family members to enjoy beer, wine, and food offerings from local food trucks amongst the zoo gardens.

Brew at the Zoo is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can also enjoy animal encounters, live music and free carousel and train rides.

Tickets are $50 which gets you two drinks and food from local businesses. All proceeds will benefit the Saginaw Children’s Zoo.

