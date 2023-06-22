Consumers Energy warns about new online scams

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy is warning customers to watch out for new online scams claiming to be with the energy company.

“Consumers Energy looks out for the people we serve, so we want to build awareness and encourage people to watch out for criminals who look out for no one’s well-being but their own,” said Brian Rich, senior vice president and chief customer officer for Consumers Energy. “People can take steps to make sure they’re dealing legitimately with us and protect their money and personal information.”

The company said some customers have unknowingly contacted scammers after searching for Consumers’ phone number online.

“Some online searches have led people to call criminals who pretend to be with the company. The scammers request payment for services like starting new accounts, which usually don’t require a deposit, or tell the caller they have an outstanding balance that they need to pay immediately,” the company said.

If you made a payment and think you were the victim of a scam, call Consumers at 800-477-5050.

Consumers Energy offered the following tips for customers to protect themselves:

Consumers Energy never asks for your credit card information over the phone, and instead will transfer you to a secure system for payments.

Call Consumers Energy’s toll-free number, 800-477-5050, or go to ConsumersEnergy.com if you need to interact with us.

If someone is asking for personal information and says they’re from Consumers Energy, hang up and call 800-477-5050.

Consumers Energy does not demand specific methods to pay bills, such as prepaid debit cards. Go to ConsumersEnergy.com/waystopay to see how you can pay your bill.

