Culver’s of Saginaw supporting the East Side Soup Kitchen

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Fast-food burger chain Culver’s is partnering with the East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw for a fundraiser on Thursday, June 22.

The fundraiser will directly benefit the soup kitchen’s efforts in providing meals and hope in the heart of Saginaw. The soup kitchen does more than feed the hungry, they also provide a place to hang out, and help seek justice for those experiencing homelessness.

The fundraiser is only valid at the Culver’s on Gratiot Rd. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Culver’s will donate 10% of all proceeds to the soup kitchen. They are also collecting non-perishable food items.

The kitchen is partnering with Culvers in Thomas Twp. (East Side Soup Kitchen)

Go to the East Side Soup Kitchen’s website if you’d like more information.

