Delta College named a ‘voter-friendly’ campus

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Delta College is one of 258 two-year and four-year campuses in the U.S. that has been designated as a 2023 to 2024 Voter-Friendly Campus.

The Voter-Friendly Campus campaign is by Campus Vote Project (CVP) and the NASPA - Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.

“Getting the Voter Friendly Campus Designation puts Delta on the map for community colleges serious about engaging students in voting. While the recognition is good, the impact of the work behind it is what we are most proud of,” said Lisa Lawrason, a political science professor and co-campus coordinator of the Democracy Commitment at the college. “We hope that students get the sense that voting is just something that Delta College students do. It’s who we are.”

The designation looks to support colleges’ and universities’ efforts to help students overcome barriers to participating in the democratic process every year, not just during major elections. CVP and NASPA chose Delta on its success rate on student voter registration, education, and turnout.

Delta College was also found to actively facilitate voter engagement efforts on campus. The Democracy Commitment hosted several events and initiatives on campus, including dialogue on ballot proposals, get-out-the-vote party, registration drives, and more.

“When young people turn out to vote at high rates, politicians start paying closer attention to how they can better represent them. It’s all about empowering them to shape their community through participating in elections,” Lawrason said.

Delta’s designation as a Voter-Friendly Campus will be valid through December 2024.

For more information, check out the Campus Vote Project (CVP) and the NASPA website. For more on the Democracy Commitment at Delta, Lisa Lawrason at lisalawrason@delta.edu.

