‘It’s ridiculous’: Residents respond to Cornfest cancellation

AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents in Auburn are not happy with the city after the 52nd Annual Cornfest was canceled mere weeks before it was scheduled to begin.

“I love the Cornfest. Pretty disappointing that it’s not going to be happening this year,” said Saginaw resident Bostyn Drap.

According to the Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce, the event was canceled because Auburn Improvement Management (AIM), the group responsible for managing Cornfest, failed to submit the necessary paperwork to the city.

Many residents said they feel this situation should not have happened.

“It’s ridiculous. I mean, I’m sorry, but somebody didn’t do their job,” said Auburn resident Bill McCulloch.

“Auburn’s is pretty good at wanting their taxes and everything and doing that part of the job. Maybe they should probably do their job and take care of the entertainment for the community,” said Jim Emerson, another Auburn resident.

Because they did not submit the paperwork, AIM did not address the city’s concerns regarding safety, security, parking, and property ownership. The city’s permitting concerns stem from a large event that AIM held last year on property owned jointly by the chamber and Auburn Jaycees that caused significant issues.

The Chamber of Commerce accused a local DJ of filing a deed that he signed as president pro-tem of the chamber. It said members did not authorize the move and the DJ did not have the authority to transfer the property.

The chamber said these complications are the reason for a cancellation that’s also affecting additional activities associated with Cornfest.

“Everybody gets together, everybody has fun. It’s always a good time,” Drap said.

McCulloch said kids love Cornfest.

“It’s great for the community. Brings in hundreds of people from everywhere. Thousands,” McCulloch said.

Emerson said the festival is always something to look forward to.

“We look forward every year to having friends and family come over to watch the parade, cookouts and stuff like that,” Emerson said.

The chamber said it is working with law enforcement and its attorneys to clear up the matter, but it won’t be resolved in time to save this year’s event.

Residents hope that officials will work everything out and bring back Cornfest next year.

TV5 reached out to the Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce, Auburn Jaycees, and AIM but has yet to hear back.

The DJ accused by the chamber refused an interview.

