Michigan after Dobbs: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shares outline

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It’s almost been a year since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion.

On Wednesday, June 21, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement prior to the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling about Michigan’s plans to protect the healthcare procedure.

“As reproductive freedom remains under attack in other states, we are taking action to guarantee that Michiganders have the right to make reproductive health care decisions that are best for them. We have made real progress, but the work must continue,” Whitmer said.

In April 2022, just before the Supreme Court ruling in June, Whitmer filed a lawsuit looking to the state Supreme Court to strike down Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortions with no exceptions for rape or incest. The U.S. Supreme Court decision would have put the 1931 law into effect in Michigan.

A judge granted a preliminary injunction on the decades-old law, putting it on hold and keeping abortion legal in the state.

“I will keep using every tool in my toolbox to support, protect, and affirm reproductive freedom in Michigan, and I’ll keep fighting to make our state a welcoming beacon of opportunity where anyone can envision a future,” Whitmer said while reflecting on the past year.

As the governor fought in court and issued executive orders to protect women and health providers, the group Reproductive Rights for All and other activists collected and submitted more than 750,000 signatures to put an abortion rights amendment to a vote in the November election.

On Nov. 8, 2022, Proposal 3 passed with 57 percent of the vote. The state constitution now includes an amendment where everyone is guaranteed the right to reproductive freedom.

“In the year since the Dobbs decision, Michigan has led the nation in protecting and affirming reproductive freedom for all,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said.

In April 2023, Whitmer officially repealed Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban law. A month later, she signed a law that prohibits employers from discriminating against women because they’ve had an abortion.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.