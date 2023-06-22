Northbound I-75/U.S. 10 ramp closes Sunday

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The northbound I-75 loop ramp to westbound U.S. 10 in Bay County will close Sunday, June 25.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure is part of a $32.8 million investment to rebuild westbound U.S. 10 from 7 Mile Road east to Bay City. According to MDOT, work includes building two roundabouts at the Mackinaw Road overpass along with bridge improvements and culvert replacement at 3 Mile Road and Culver Creek.

The detour will take drivers to Wilder Road back to southbound I-75. MDOT advises drivers seek alternate routes.

The westbound U.S. 10 ramp to southbound I-75 will also be closed.

MDOT said the closure is from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.