Northbound I-75/U.S. 10 ramp closes Sunday

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By George Castle
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The northbound I-75 loop ramp to westbound U.S. 10 in Bay County will close Sunday, June 25.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure is part of a $32.8 million investment to rebuild westbound U.S. 10 from 7 Mile Road east to Bay City. According to MDOT, work includes building two roundabouts at the Mackinaw Road overpass along with bridge improvements and culvert replacement at 3 Mile Road and Culver Creek.

The detour will take drivers to Wilder Road back to southbound I-75. MDOT advises drivers seek alternate routes.

The westbound U.S. 10 ramp to southbound I-75 will also be closed.

MDOT said the closure is from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Read next:
The U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near the Titanic during search for submersible
En esta imagen, proporcionada por OceanGate Expeditions, se muestra un sumergible llamado Titan...
$100K reward offered for information on woman’s murder
Megan Drumhiller
Consumers Energy warns about new online scams
Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866)...
Laingsburg community rallies behind families impacted by crash that killed 2 teens
Laingsburg community rallies behind families impacted by crash that killed 2 teens

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn Cornfest
Chamber upset with cancellation of Cornfest
Two teens killed, two others injured in crash
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Jermaine Edenburn
Police looking for homicide suspect
Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.
‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, June 22
Megan Drumhiller
$100K reward offered for information on woman’s murder
The kitchen provides meals, support, and shelter on E. Genesee Ave. in Saginaw.
Culver’s of Saginaw supporting the East Side Soup Kitchen
Residents in Auburn are not happy with the city after the 52nd Annual Cornfest was canceled...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Residents respond to Cornfest cancellation