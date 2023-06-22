Not enough, but a chance for some showers Friday, another chance Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although a few more clouds have passed through our skies today, rainfall remains pretty hard to find around the TV5 viewing area, outside of a few stray showers the last few days.

As we get set to head into the weekend and early next week, our luck may change at least a little bit. And while it won’t be much, we may even have a chance on Friday for a few showers before we get there. Don’t expect this to solve the problem, and unfortunately more areas were added to the drought stage today with the latest Drought Monitor update. But, it’s a chance for something, and we can’t turn that down at this point.

This Evening & Overnight

Just like the last few nights, we’re not necessarily expecting rain, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on areas where our winds converge, where there may be just enough rising motion from that collision to lead to a highly isolated shower. You should not cancel any plans over this chance as the odds are highly in your favor to not see any rain at all.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 50s and 60s. (WNEM)

Though a touch cooler than yesterday, temperatures are in the 70s and 80s this afternoon and will drop through the 60s and 70s this evening. With an increase in cloud cover for many tonight, we don’t expect to drop as far tonight for lows, with most landing in the 60s, though 50s are still possible here and there.

Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Friday

We should manage to remain dry through the early morning hours of Friday, but our southeastern areas such as Genesee, Lapeer, and Sanilac counties may start seeing showers as soon as 7-8 AM. This occurs as an area of low pressure to our south most of this week finally starts moving northward. These showers will come from the southeast to the northwest.

Showers are expected to return for some on Friday. (WNEM)

As the day progresses, these showers will expand northwestward and occasionally pass through other parts of the area. These are not expected to be heavy, and they may not even lead to measurable rainfall for everyone. And once we lose the heat of the day, most should diminish.

Projected rainfall totals for Friday. *approximate* (WNEM)

Rainfall amounts will be unimpressive with totals, if measurable, remaining mostly under 0.10″. If anyone exceeds that mark, it’s not expected to be by much.

Highs to close out the week tomorrow. (WNEM)

Even if you don’t see showers, mostly cloudy skies are expected for most of the area, which will keep highs cooler on Friday. We should top out in the 70s for most areas, with an east northeasterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Weekend Outlook

As it stands now, and it would take a big change, Saturday is the nicer day of the weekend for outdoor plans. Skies are expected to clear out from Friday, with partly to mostly sunny conditions expected through the day. Similar to a few of our weekdays, a stray shower or storm doesn’t appear completely off the table, but it doesn’t seem like a chance worth worrying about at this time.

Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the middle to upper 80s in our warmest areas, with 70s and lower 80s in the east.

Dry weather is largely expected to continue on Saturday night, but our chances for rain will increase going into the second half of the weekend.

A disturbance is expected to bring our next best chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area on Sunday, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours. Ahead of it, we expect temperatures to remain warm, arguably hot, with some increased mugginess.

Highs will be in the 80s again Sunday, but just how far into the 80s will depend on how long we can hold off any rain and cloud cover.

Showers and thunderstorms will become possible in the afternoon and evening, and unlike our chances this week, these will be chances you’ll need to be aware of as there will be a chance for thunder and lightning on a wider scale. Although we’re still a few days away, a few stronger to even severe storms don’t seem to be off the table either.

You don’t need to cancel plans at this point, but keep an eye on the forecast, especially as we get into Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.