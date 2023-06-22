Penguin chick joins exhibit at aquarium

(No sound) - An endangered penguin chick is thriving. (Source: New England Aquarium/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (CNN) - A baby chick that hatched at the New England Aquarium three months ago is all grown up.

Well, it’s grown up enough to move in with the rest of the penguin colony at the Boston aquarium.

The African penguin is named Bray, a name chosen by the staff because of the donkey-like vocalizations made by African penguins.

Bray is now 6.6 pounds. That’s more than 42 times her hatch weight.

She is surrounded by several relatives in her new habitat, including great-grandmother Deco.

At 41 years old, Deco is the oldest penguin at the aquarium.

African penguins, which are an endangered species, have a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years in their native habitat along the coast of South Africa and Namibia.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn Cornfest
Chamber upset with cancellation of Cornfest
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Two teens killed, two others injured in crash
Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.
‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches
The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners voted to terminate County Controller Robert Belleman...
Saginaw Co. Controller fired amid bullying accusations

Latest News

Visitors at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo will get to see the zoo’s latest arrivals starting Oct. 8.
Brew at the Zoo returns to Saginaw Children’s Zoo
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
US journalist Evan Gershkovich appears in Moscow court to appeal extended detention
(No sound) - An endangered penguin chick is thriving.
Penguin chick is seen from newly hatched to now
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, leaves the...
GOP’s Boebert wanted to impeach Biden, but House Speaker McCarthy had other plans