Petition filed to recall Flint Councilman Eric Mays

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A petition with proposed recall language has been filed against Flint City Councilman Eric Mays.

Dione Freeman, a resident of Flint’s 1st ward, filed the petition on Wednesday, June 21, Genesee County Clerk Domonique Clemons said.

The petition called for an election to recall Mays because he was charged with a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct, Clemons said.

In April 2022, Mays was escorted out of a city council meeting by police after refusing to leave unless he was in handcuffs.

Related: Flint councilman escorted from meeting in handcuffs

This happened after a council vote to remove him that night.

Related: Flint City Council votes to remove president from role

Mays was sentenced to six months probation on Tuesday, April 25 for the charge relating to that situation. Mays was also ordered to take a breaking process class, pay court fees, and other fines.

Related: Flint Councilman Eric Mays sentenced to probation

Clemons said now that the petition has been submitted, the County Election Commission - comprised of Genesee County Treasurer Deb Cherry, Clemons, and Chief Probate Judge Jennie Barkey - will have to have a meeting to determine if the petition was factual, clear, and concise. They must wait to meet 10 days after the petition was filed but no longer than 22 days to meet.

If the petition is approved, Clemons said Mays will have an opportunity to appeal which would have to go through court processes.

Freeman will then have to collect signatures to get the petition on the ballot for the election, Clemons explained, adding the number of names to be collected will be determined if/when it receives approval.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.