Pleasant Thursday with shower chances coming more into sight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Pleasant weather continues today although we’ll have a few more clouds in our sky. It’s the first evening of St. Stan’s Polish Fest, conditions look great if you’re heading there this evening! We also stay dry today before our shower chances pick up on Friday. This won’t be a lot of rain Friday, and not everyone will see it, but it’s something! We’re also watching rain chances this weekend, they’ve mostly been starting later in the day on Sunday so the majority of the weekend stays dry. Take a look at where those chances currently stand in your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

Partly to mostly sunny skies are going to carry Mid-Michigan through today. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees at 9 AM, 80 at noon, then into the lower 80s for afternoon high temperatures. Temperatures today are going to be around 3 degrees cooler on average than Wednesday. We also continue with a northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday will reach the lower 80s, most are about 3 degrees cooler than Wednesday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Increasing clouds will be the story tonight with clouds starting to move in from the south. Lows will fall to around 60 degrees. The northeast wind will stay light with a speed of 5 mph or less.

Thursday night will fall back to the middle 50s to lower 60s. (WNEM)

Friday & Weekend

With more high-resolution data for Friday coming in, we’re starting to hone-in on most showers on Friday being in the Thumb only. This will pick up during the afternoon but it will be a lighter rain. We’re expecting only up to 0.10″ of rain through the daytime. If you’re west of I-75, you have a far better chance of staying completely dry through Friday.

Most showers Friday remain in the Thumb. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday will be cooler as well, the coolest of the week in fact! While still “cooler,” it’ll continue to stay comfortable with a high of 77 degrees. This is due to more cloud coverage as those showers move in.

Friday will be cooler with many staying in the 70s. (WNEM)

Saturday is still holding a very small chance of showers, also with the better chance being in the Thumb. There is a chance we end up removing that chance for Saturday. Overall, it’ll be a dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will be going up with dew points reaching the lower to middle 60s. Highs will reach up to 87 degrees.

Sunday is also going to be dry for a good portion of the day. It’s the late-afternoon and evening where showers will start to pick up as the next low nears our area. With such a warm day (a high of 87 degrees) and dew points going up, this should be able to fuel a few thunderstorms as well. Sunday night and Monday should see more scattered showers too as the low passes right by, but any thunderstorms at that point coming to an end. As always, stay tuned as we narrow down even more details on this rain!

