Police looking for homicide suspect

FLUSHING TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Flushing Township Police are asking residents to be on the lookup for a homicide suspect.

Flushing Township Police said 44-year-old Jermaine Edenburn is wanted for questioning regarding a homicide. Police said he may be armed and dangerous.

Jermaine Edenburn (Flushing Township Police Department)

Police said Edenburn was last known to be driving a black four-door 2014 Cadillac XTS with a Michigan license plate reading EQE7607.

If you have any information on Edenburn’s whereabouts or locate him, contact 911 immediately.

