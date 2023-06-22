Police looking for homicide suspect

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLUSHING TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Flushing Township Police are asking residents to be on the lookup for a homicide suspect.

Flushing Township Police said 44-year-old Jermaine Edenburn is wanted for questioning regarding a homicide. Police said he may be armed and dangerous.

Jermaine Edenburn
Jermaine Edenburn(Flushing Township Police Department)

Police said Edenburn was last known to be driving a black four-door 2014 Cadillac XTS with a Michigan license plate reading EQE7607.

If you have any information on Edenburn’s whereabouts or locate him, contact 911 immediately.

