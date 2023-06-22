Saginaw Fire Battalion Chief to retire after 26 years of service

Battalion Chief Scott Yaw will be retiring soon.
Battalion Chief Scott Yaw will be retiring soon.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw Fire Department announced Battalion Chief Scott Yaw will be retiring.

The Saginaw Fire Department said Yaw will be retiring after more than 26 years of service to the city of Saginaw.

Yaw’s official last day will be in a couple weeks, but Thursday, June 22 was his last day of duty, the Saginaw Fire Department said.

“Your wisdom, leadership, experience, and most importantly, your humor will most certainly be missed,” the department said in a Facebook post. “You cared deeply about the people you served and the people you led. Your legend will forever live on at SFD.”

The department held a retirement lunch for Yaw and he was gifted a retirement axe.

Battalion Chief Scott Yaw with his retirement axe.
Battalion Chief Scott Yaw with his retirement axe.
