Allegations against Burton police chief addressed in special meeting

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton City Council heard from residents over allegations made against the city’s police chief during a special meeting Thursday.

The accusations of misconduct were made clear during the meeting. They stem from a letter from the Command Officer’s Group. It said there was no confidence in Chief Brian Ross.

Chief Ross was not at the meeting but residents voiced their opinions on claims the chief reduced field training for new officers and sexually harassed a female officer.

In a letter on Wednesday, Chief Ross responded to the accusations. He said the training was modified for new officers to work closely with sergeants. In the harassment claim, Ross said he was trying to ensure the woman’s officer’s complaint was properly investigated. A counter complaint was made against the chief. Ross said a third-party investigation found he did nothing wrong.

At the meeting, the written response was met with criticism.

”How many minority female officers are in that department?,” one woman resident asked. “He just outed them. I find that reprehensible and disgusting,” she added.

Ross said the letter from the group came because it’s in contract talks and is facing possible discipline. Ross had at least one supporter during the meeting.

”As far as I’m concerned, if they’re unhappy over there, he must be doing something right,” one man said. “Because I’ve had such a bad time over the last 30 years with the Burton Police Department that it does my heart good to see they’re getting something done over there,” he added.

The Burton City Council decided to call in a third-party to investigate.

