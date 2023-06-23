Bay City park receives $900K for improvements

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Wenonah Park in Bay City is receiving $900,000 worth of improvements, as the city has been awarded a Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Program grant.

Bay Future, Inc., The State Theatre, Bay City DDA, and the city of Bay City made the announcement on Friday, June 23, saying the collaborated effort secured grant funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

The award is funding the unfinished phases of a three-phase enhancement project for the bandshell in the park and a two-phase site enhancement for the park overall. There are four components to phase three of the bandshell improvements and phase two of the overall park improvements, which are now underway due to the RAP grant. They are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“Wenonah Park is known for drawing tens of thousands of people to it every year. The impact to the community that this project will bring is on multiple levels,” said Mike Bacigalupo, chief operating officer of the State Theatre. “When you have higher quality sound equipment, the experience of listening to a band or a performer is enhanced. When the grass is green and lush, it’s more comfortable to sit on. Special lighting helps take an underutilized spot in the park and makes it a more appealing place to visit. Having the right lighting system creates a safer walkway for guests to enjoy a nice day or night in the park.”

The State Theatre is responsible for managing the improvement project which includes the following components:

Component A: the addition of a sustainable, ecologically friend sprinkler irrigation system in the park to keep the grass green and healthy in the summer;

Component B: the addition of icicle lights to hang from trees in the north and south plaza areas at the east end of the park to boost aesthetics;

Component C: the addition of sound and lights to the recently renovated World Friendship Shell Stage to avoid future rental costs for events; and

Component D: the replacement of outdated square box lights with updated LED Arlington lights.

“Wenonah Park is the most utilized park in Bay City. Events at the park can be enjoyed in many ways by all groups of people and these enhancements will enable the State Theatre, the city of Bay City and our partners to continue providing these amenities while contributing to the mental, physical, and motional health of the city’s residents and other visitors to Wenonah Park,” Bay City Manager Dana Muscott said.

