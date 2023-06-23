CDC report shows vaping sales on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows vape sales going up by 47% between 2020 and 2022.

Additionally, the report shows an increase in the brand and flavor variety of e-cigarettes. The fruity taste combined with a high concentration of nicotine keeps kids and teens addicted to vaping products.

Youth usage of e-cigarettes remains higher than other age groups, according to the report, which cites that about 14.1% of U.S. high school students currently vape. But some advocacy groups have seen nicotine use in those even younger.

“This happens with high school students, this happens with middle school students, and we often hear reports it’s happening with late elementary school students,” said Parents Against Vaping Co-Founder Meredith Berkman. “Which is such a horrifying thought.”

Michigan State Police said it’s also noticed an increase in vaping amongst youth. Lansing Post Lt. Rene Gonzalez said he’s caught many individuals under the legal age of 21 with vapes during regular traffic stops. He’s found that young smokers are getting their products by walking into a vape shop themselves, or sending someone else to do it for them.

“Maybe some of the stores, could be, they’re not enforcing that rule, not checking IDs, or they have friends or family members that are 21, buying those for them, and then giving them to them,” he said.

Advocacy groups like Parents Against Vaping hear from families struggling with e-cigarette addiction every day. When parents reach out for guidance, Berkman tells them to start with a conversation, not interrogation.

“Instead of saying, are you doing this, or are your friends doing this, say, I understand these new figures came out, and this is exploding,” she said. “When you go to a party, or you’re in the school bathroom, do you feel uncomfortable? Do you feel lots of kids are vaping? If the answer is yes, how does that make you feel?”

Though many kids believe that vapes are safer than cigarettes, Gonzalez said they’re ultimately just as deadly. Berkman said Parents Against Vaping will continue to push for action from the Food and Drug Administration to prevent the export of dangerous vape products into the U.S.

