Clio native serves U.S. Navy on largest master jet base

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathanial Bailey, a Clio native, is serving the U.S. Navy’s joint strike fighter squadron on the largest master jet base.

Bailey joined the Navy three years ago and serves as an aviation machinist’s mate with the Strike Fighter Squadron 125. Members of the squadron fly and maintain a combat-ready fifth-generation fighter called the F35-C Lightning II.

Nathanial Bailey (U.S. Navy)

”I joined the Navy to travel the world,” he said. “I also wanted the work experience.”

Bailey said growing up in Clio taught him how to adapt to hard-working environments, and he relies on those skills and values to succeed in the military. He said this stems from the “absurd hours” he worked when he was with his uncle.

Bailey takes pride in serving the U.S.A. as a Navy Sailor.

”Serving means being able to better myself and help others along the way,” said Bailey. “Helping others is what gets me motivated to start the day.”

He said he is grateful to those in his life who helped make a career in the Navy a reality.

”I would like to thank my dad, David Bailey,” he said. “He’s the one that encouraged me to join and I wouldn’t be here without him.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.