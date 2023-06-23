Community checks out Genesee County’s IGNITE program

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Empowering change from behind bars is the goal of Genesee County Sheriff’s Office IGNITE program.

It’s a partnership with Georgetown University, allowing people to get an education while they are in jail.

Members of the community visited with some of those in the program on Thursday to get a first-hand account of the impact it has.

“We believe that incarcerated people have a humanity and need to be seen and recognized and supported, Marc Howard, founder of The Frederick Douglass Project for Justice, said. “When they leave jail they need to be welcomed into society and have opportunities and success,” he added.

The man behind the project said he started it after a friend was wrongly convicted of a crime. Howard said the inmates working towards a better future have huge support behind them.

“Everybody in here is going to go home and we want you to succeed. The way to do that is to see your worth, see yourselves and to have society see you and support you,” he added.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.