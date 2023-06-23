Doja Cat announces tour with Detroit show

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Doja Cat announced she is embarking on her first North American tour this fall, with one show in Detroit.

“The Scarlet Tour” is a 24-date tour produced by Live Nation.

Doja Cat, the Grammy award-winning global superstar, will perform at Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City on Sunday, Dec. 10, with special guest Ice Spice.

Tickets will be using advance registration to help filter out bots and scalpers, organizers said. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 25 at 1 a.m. EST here.

Once registration closes, fans will be selected at random to receive a code that will grant them access to presales, which start Wednesday, June 28.

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general sale on Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m.

The tour kicks off Oct. 31 The show in Detroit is the only Michigan stop on the tour.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.