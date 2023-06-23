Doja Cat announces tour with Detroit show

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Doja Cat announced she is embarking on her first North American tour this fall, with one show in Detroit.

“The Scarlet Tour” is a 24-date tour produced by Live Nation.

Doja Cat, the Grammy award-winning global superstar, will perform at Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City on Sunday, Dec. 10, with special guest Ice Spice.

Tickets will be using advance registration to help filter out bots and scalpers, organizers said. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 25 at 1 a.m. EST here.

Once registration closes, fans will be selected at random to receive a code that will grant them access to presales, which start Wednesday, June 28.

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general sale on Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m.

The tour kicks off Oct. 31 The show in Detroit is the only Michigan stop on the tour.

Read next:
Recall language approved for 2 library board members
Caro residents will have to wait another month before they can express their concerns or...
Allegations against Burton police chief addressed in special meeting
Residents both for and against the chief spoke out Thursday.
‘I miss you’: Family seeking answers on daughter’s murder
Megan Drumhiller
Petition filed to recall Flint Councilman Eric Mays
Flint Councilman Eric Mays escorted from a meeting in handcuffs.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Flushing Twp homicide suspect in custody
Auburn Cornfest
Chamber upset with cancellation of Cornfest
Megan Drumhiller
‘I miss you’: Family seeking answers on daughter’s murder
Residents in Auburn are not happy with the city after the 52nd Annual Cornfest was canceled...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Residents respond to Cornfest cancellation

Latest News

Recall language approved for library board members
Caro residents will have to wait another month before they can express their concerns or...
Recall language approved for 2 library board members
Ryan Kelley, ex-candidate for Michigan governor, makes deal over Jan. 6 case
Get in touch with mind, body and spirit during these events
Get spiritual at psychic and holistic fairs in Frankenmuth