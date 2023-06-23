Flint’s own Claressa Shields nominated for an ESPY

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint native and world champion Claressa Shields has been nominated for an ESPY for Best Boxer.

She’s nominated against Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, and Shakur Stevenson. She is the only woman nominee in the category.

Shields career has been impressive as of late. She has won three fights since 2022 all by unanimous decision. Two of her three opponents were undefeated.

This is Shields’ second nomination for an ESPY. The ESPY’s are in Los Angeles on July 12 and will broadcast on ESPN.

